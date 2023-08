The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday, said President Bola Tinubu would not permit any failure of any of the ministers, adding that Tinubu is not scared to sack any minister who is not effective. While speaking on Channels Televisions Daily Rise, Ngelale said Tinubu had established benchmarks Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper