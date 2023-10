The Kaduna Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has arraigned one Abdullahi Haladu over land fraud. According to a statement released by the Commission on Friday, Haladu conspired with another suspect, Kabiru Liman (at large), to defraud one Sani Isyak of N1,550,000. The suspects were arraigned on three-count amended charges bordering on Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper