Governor Siminalayi Fubara has promised to address the funding challenges confronting Rivers State University, Port Harcourt. The governor specifically promised to release funds already approved for the running of the institution as well as other necessary financial support aimed at strengthening the capacity of the school to rank as one of the best in Nigeria. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Fubara promises to address funding challenges in Rivers varsity