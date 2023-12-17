Harvest of deaths: Ogun community where mothers, newborns die during childbirth

In Igbokofi, a sleepy community nestled in the Yewa North Local Government of Ogun State, no functional healthcare facility exists, thus leading to high maternal and child mortality. SODIQ OJUROUNGBE writes on the harrowing experiences of residents, especially pregnant women and the high price they pay in this neglected enclave. Behind the amazing greenery and



Source: Punch Newspaper

