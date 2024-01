Citing health challenges, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq has officially written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission seeking an extension of the deadline to meet with EFCC interrogators over an ongoing probe into the N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered during her tenure in office, through a contractor, James Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper