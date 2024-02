Marathon world record-holder and Paris Olympic favourite, Kelvin Kiptum, has died in a car crash in western Kenya, police said Monday. The 24-year-old was driving from Kaptagat to Eldoret around 11 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Sunday when the car rolled, killing the young sensation and his Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana. The car had three occupants, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper