Will the Nigeria national football team qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

Experienced football fans have probably noticed more than once that five African teams out of thirty-two participants in the World Cup is somehow too few, given that there are many strong national teams in Africa. Starting from the 2026 World Cup, 48 teams will compete in the final stage, and this allowed CAF representation to increase to nine full-fledged spots, plus one more to the intercontinental playoffs.

It would seem that in such situations there is no need to worry about the Nigerian national team reaching the World Cup, which was recently considered the main favorite of the African Cup of Nations and almost did not disappoint, reaching the final and only losing there to Cote d'Ivoire. However, the start of the Nigerian teams qualifying campaign has looked so disorganized that fans certainly cannot remain calm.

Selection conditions

