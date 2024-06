Former Nigerian goalkeeper Idah Peterside has said that Nigerian footballer Victor Osimhen should be banned from the national team if he fails to apologise to embattled coach Finidi Goege for his outburst on social media on Friday. In a viral video on X (formerly Twitter), Peterside criticized Osimhen’s behavior, deeming it disrespectful and unacceptable. ‘I Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper