Van de Zandschulp defeats Nadal in Davis Cup quarter-final





Retiring tennis superstar Rafael Nadal lost 6-4, 6-4 to Botic van de Zandschulp in a Davis Cup quarter-final singles match on Tuesday, giving the Netherlands a 1-0 lead over Spain. The 22-time Grand Slam winner will retire from professional tennis after Spains participation in the tournament in Malaga, following two injury-ravaged years. Doubts had surrounded Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper