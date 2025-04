Ange Postecoglous bid to end Tottenhams long trophy drought is delicately poised after a 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday. Postecoglous troubled side trailed to Hugo Ekitikes early goal in north London, but Pedro Porro hauled them level before half-time. Tottenham laid seige to the Frankfurt goal Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper