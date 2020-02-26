APC LG Chair Drags Oshiomhole, NWC To Court – Leadership Newspaper

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ado Ekiti local government area of Ekiti State, Hon. Michael Akinleye has instituted legal action against the APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the National Working Committee (NWC) over plots to impose a deputy national chairman (South) on the party.

Other respondents in the suit are national vice chairman, South West; APC South-west Zonal Caucus, Ekiti State Chairman of APC; Ekiti State Caucus of APC; and Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

Akinleye alleged that the leadership of the party was plotting to impose Ajimobi, as the new deputy national chairman (South) of the party.

In the originating summons deposed to by his lawyers, T. J. Omidoyin and Tunde Oke, Akinleye who claimed to be an aspirant for the position said his right was violated and grossly infringed upon by the alleged action taken by the Oshiomhole-led NWC.

He stated that he had expressed his interest to contest for the position…