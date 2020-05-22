Group Lauds Niger State’s New WASH Law





By Ernest Nzor

Connected Development (CODE), a civil society organisation, has applauded the Niger State Government for assenting to the State WASH Bill, which will enhance the autonomy of the State Water Board and establish its independence to deliver safe, clean and potable water to the people of Niger State.

The public relations manager of the State Water Board, Aliyu Jibo Garba, while speaking, said that the governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello, who signed the WASH bill into law yesterday, noted that the essence of the water and sewage corporation law is to achieve a developed water system in the state with the establishment of an independent, autonomous and commercially viable utility.

Recall that CODE, with the support of the United State Agency for International Development (USAID) Effective Water Sanitation and Hygiene (E-WASH) Services Program, had earlier urged the state to hasten assent of the Bill so as to eradicate bottlenecks holding back the need for the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper