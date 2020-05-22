Recession Inevitable, NEC Tells Nigerians





The National Economic Council (NEC) has asked Nigerians to prepare for an economic recession induced by the raging COVID-19 pandemic across the globe.

It, however, assured the citizens that tested measures and strategies had been put in place to ensure the country’s early exit from the crisis.

After the NEC first virtual meeting in Abuja, yesterday, the minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said that it was clear from all economic indicators that Nigeria would go into recession.

Ahmed told State House correspondents that the meeting which was presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa had worked out modalities to ensure that the situation was salvaged early enough by the government.

Chaired by the vice president, NEC comprises all the 36 state governors, the FCT minister, fiancé minister, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor and other top officials of the federal government.

According to Ahmed, the global economy was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper