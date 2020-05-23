Ijaw Youths Can’t Afford To Be Political Pawns Anymore – Idoniboyeobu





Wabiye Idoniboyeobu is an activist and one of those aspiring to be president of a frontline pressure group in the Niger Delta, Ijaw Youth Council (IYC). In this interview with journalists, he speaks about critical issues affecting the Ijaw nation over the years. HENRY TYOHEMBA was there for LEADERSHIP.

As a somewhat influential group, politicians now court the IYC which makes the platform seem like one that isn’t interested in service but eager to court favour of government. How do you react to this?

It is true the IYC has occasionally been political maneuvered; but so have all other groups in the country at some point in their existence. Politicians even take their gimmicks into religious bodies. That is a problem Nigeria is still trying to solve. A leadership that is focused on the welfare and upliftment of its people, will never derail.

Though I am perceived to be an underdog, with no political feathers, my nest is full of feathers gotten from my cordial relationships,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper