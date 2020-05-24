COVID-19: Billionaire Prophet, Fufeyin Narrates Healing Of Patient In USA Via Online Service.





A U.S. based COVID-19 patient, identified as Tyeisha has been healed through an online miracle church service conducted by a Warri based church, Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, the founder of the church, Billionaire Prophet, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin has said.

Narrating the development in a video made available to journalists, the church said the miracle happened on 22nd May, 2020, in an interactive online services tagged “Dreams, Interpretations and Solutions (DIS).

According to the release, Prophet Fufeyin received a video call from a middle-aged Californian woman, Tyeisha, who had been diagnosed with the COVID-19 disease and was being housed in a disease control isolation center.

It added that, with further conversation with the patient, Fufeyin discovered that she had developed aggravating conditions such as an inability to walk or use her legs, hence, restriction to bed and dependence on a wheelchair, dependence on supplemental oxygen through Nasal Cannula (NC) as well…





Source: Leadership Newspaper