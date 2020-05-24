COVID-19: What We Shall Miss At Sallah – Nigerians





F hirom ‘Eid’ prayers at home with family members or alone to non-visitation of loved ones, going out for durbar, fun fair or homages TUNDE OGUNTOLA, ANKELI EMMANUEL, ABDULLAHI OLESIN write on Sallah in the period of COVID-19

Depending on the sighting of the moon, Eid will either start on Saturday May 23 or Sunday May 24. Eid-el-Fitr means “festival of breaking the fast” and marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

Sadly, these are troubled times for the whole world with the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world. The world is battling with the pandemic to curtail the spread of the virus which has killed thousands of persons globally. The World Health Organisation writes that: “Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus.” The world health body also declared the coronavirus outbreak a global public health emergency.

As of 22 May, 2020, 10:10 GMT, the Worldometers website states that there are currently 5,214,971





