Edo Guber: Ex-governor’s Aid Charges APC To Reward Loyalists 





BY SOLOMON NDA-ISAIAH

A former aide to the then Governor Edo state, Adams Oshiomhole, Hon Roland Igbadumhe has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) to reward those who stood by the party and sacrificed their personal ambitions in the interest of the party.

Igbadumhe who spoke to LEADERSHIP ahead of the governorship primaries in the state said the sacrifice of Engineer Chris Ogiewonyi and Dr Pius Odubu, the APC would not have had an easy ride in 2015 when it won the state with the incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki as the flag bearer.

According to him, the party stands a better chance of retaining the state if the duo of Ogiewonyi and Odubu are given a level playing field to participate in the primaries given their loyalty to the party in the past few years.

“They have stayed with the party even though they didn’t get the ticket in 2015. It is time for the party to reward this loyalty because without them, it would have been difficult for us to win elections in this…





Source: Leadership Newspaper