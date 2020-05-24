Insurgency: PMB, Army Have Done Well In 5 years – Abubakar Tsav





A former commissioner of police, Lagos State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav has described the five years of President Muhammadu Buhari in the saddle of leadership in Nigeria as phenomenal in the annals of the country with regards to the prosecution of the war against terrorism.

Abubakar Tsav stated this in an interview he granted on the state of the nation recently.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari came on board at a time when the country was grappling with myriads of challenges, and despite all of that he was able to stir the ship of Nigeria out of turbulence.

“For those who know me know that I am very objective when it comes to issues of national interest. What was happening in Nigeria before Buhari came on board was not a joke. We were on the verge. But he was able to stabilize the polity and Nigeria is better off today. This is indeed phenomenal, and I must extend my utmost commendation to him.”

He also stated that what assisted the Muhammadu Buhari administration in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper