Eid-el-Kabir:  POHAN Urges Muslims To Pray For Peace, Stability





By Olawale Ayeni

POHAN President, Comrade M.D Eseyin, has called on Muslims to pray for peace and stability in Nigeria as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Adeoye, in Abuja on Sunday.

Comrade Eseyin, called on Islamic religious leaders to lead their followers properly so that they do not depart from the truth. He noted that Nigeria is passing through trying times, especially health and security challenges, a development, he said, required that all men and women of goodwill come together at this critical time to tackle irrespective of our religion affinity.

POHAN president said the insecurity in the land should not be perceived or seen from the prism of religion but a crime against humanity. He called on all citizens to reinforce “the African spirit of brotherhood, love, solidarity and unity which were the hallmark of our communal life.”

Comrade Eseyin emphasized that even though Coronavirus…





Source: Leadership Newspaper