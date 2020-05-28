COVID 19: Virus And Post-virus Hit To All Airlines – FBNQuest





Along with tourism, event management and large sports events, the airline industry has been heavily affected by the impact of the virus. Warren Buffett has sold down his positions in US carriers while Lufthansa has negotiated a €9bn bailout with the German government. British Airways has made 12,000 employees redundant, and Virgin Atlantic may have hopes of being included in Project Birch, a UK government programme under development to support viable companies under acute pressure but deemed strategic.

The story is the same in emerging and frontier economies. Air Mauritius went into voluntary administration on 22 April, the first casualty in Africa. The strategy of Kenya Airways has been representative: conserve cash, reduce all costs where possible and cut salaries up to 80 per cent in some cases. South African Airways is not flying and has been ordered to come up with a business rescue plan if it wants another injection of government money.

The immediate challenge for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper