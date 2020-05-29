Almajiri: Rights Commission Call For Programme Of Action





National Human Rights Commission has called for the development and implementation of a program of action by Northern States governments to permanently address the challenges posed by the Almajiri system to children and the larger society.

This is coming on the heels of the recent developments regarding the relocation of Almajiri children across the country necessitated by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Advisory Opinion issued in Abuja and signed by the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu, the Commission noted that the “Almajiri children are exposed to increased vulnerabilities and risks, including death, trafficking, kidnapping, drug use and addiction, recruitment into terrorism, violent crimes, sexual and other forms of assault and forced/child marriages.”

The Commission further noted that the Almajiri Children suffer multiple violations of human rights which go contrary to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, the Child Rights…





Source: Leadership Newspaper