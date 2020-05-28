Anchor Borrower: Over 11,000 Farmers Benefits Agric Inputs In Adamawa





By Hussaini Hammangabdo

The Adamawa state chapter of Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN), CBN and Unity Bank ABP, has distributed farming inputs to over 11,250 farmers under its 2020 wet season in Adamawa state.

Mr Iliyasu Muazu, the state chairman MAAN in his keynote address at the flag-off Thursday in Yola said, the need to attain food security for all in the country remain sacrosanct.

Muazu observed that, desperate and proper measure needed to be adopted to avert food crisis that, could led to famine in the country.

“The policy thrust of the ABP is provision of farm inputs in cash or in kind to small holder farmers to boost the production of food commodity and stabilize input supply to agro-processors and address the country’s negative balance of payment of food.

The MAAN, CBN and Commercial banks in its 2018 and 2019 ABP empowered 4,293 small scale farmers through the provision of inputs, extension workers markets and linkage to financial institutions.

Source: Leadership Newspaper