International Confidence Coach, Best Selling Author Lady V Bags Doctorate Degree In U.S.A





By Anthony Ada Abraham

Renowned international confidence coach, Vowero Otomewo-oriakhi (aka) Lady V has been awarded with a honorary doctorate degree by one of the most prestigious institutions in the United States of America.

According to information at our disposal, she was singled out amongst many who were penciled down for the honour.

Lady V who has continued to help individuals become the best versions of themselves, through counselling, mind management techniques, passion and purpose identification and development amongst many others, so they can live a more fulfilled life has continued to show that African women and Nigeria in particular can’t be relegated to the background, as she continued to represent the continent in top international gatherings and life fulfilling coaching programmes.

There aren’t many women who exude courage, Confidence and Class like her, so her honour doesn’t come as a surprise. As a speaker, she’s not just eloquent but also very humorous.

Her Amazon…





Source: Leadership Newspaper