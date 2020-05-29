NHRC Calls For Program Of Action For Almajiris





National Human Rights Commission has called for the development and implementation of a program of action by Northern States governments to permanently address the challenges posed by the Almajiri system to children and the larger society.

A press release signed by the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr Tony Ojukwu has noted that the Almajiri children are exposed to increased vulnerabilities and risks.

Ojukwu stressed that following recent developments regarding the relocation of Almajiri children across the country necessitated by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the children are opposed to several risk, including death, trafficking as well as kidnapping, drug use and addiction, recruitment into terrorism, including violent crimes, sexual and other forms of assault and forced/child marriages.

The Commission further noted that the Almajiri Children suffer multiple violations of human rights which go contrary to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper