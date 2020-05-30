BREAKING: Maikanti Baru, Ex-NNPC GMD Passes O





Former NNPC Group Managing Director, Dr Maikanti Baru is dead.

His death was confirmed by NNPC GMD, Mele Kyari in a tweet on Saturday.

“My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night,” Kyari said.

“He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him.”

Baru was appointed NNPC GMD by President Muhammadu Buhari in July 2016, a position he held up until 2019.







Source: Leadership Newspaper