COVID-19: DG NITDA Urges Youths to be Proactive, Innovative





The Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mr. Kashifu Inuwa, has urged Nigerian youths to take advantage of the current coronavirus pandemic to be innovative.

He advised them to take advantage of the hidden opportunities there in.

Addressing youths and stakeholders in a town hall Webinar in Abuja on Thursday, Inuwa stressed that youth should learn new skills and come up with innovative ideas.

Inuwa also said that Nigerian youth should embrace digital technology and unluck their hidden opportunities.

He called on the youths to take action and do positive things that will enable them engage favourably with their counterparts globally.

In his opening remark, Mr. Ben Duntoye, Executive Director of the African Youth Resource Centre, organizers of the virtual meeting, said that youth are the sustainable hope of any nation, adding that they needed to be supported and guided at this very critical times of covid 19.

He said the event was…





Source: Leadership Newspaper