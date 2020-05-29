Navy Donates Palliatives, PPEs, To Host Community In Lagos.





Nigerian Navy (NN) has donated palliatives and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the community of Imoore and Apapa under Ori-Ade Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos.

The palliatives includes Rice, Beans, Noodles, seasonings including face masks for more than three hundred households in the community.

The donations were also in commemoration of its 64th anniversary celebration in Lagos.

His remarks while donating the items, Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibok- Ete Ibas said that the NN decided to donate the Palliatives and PPEs to the community as a way of supporting the federal government efforts in reaching out to the people owing to the impact of the COVID 19 Pandemic on the economy.

He stated that, Nigerian Navy decided to host this year celebration at a low key owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and away to give back to the host community during this difficult time

Iba, who was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Nigerian…





Source: Leadership Newspaper