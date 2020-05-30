Nigeria’s Health Sector Has Massive Wealth Potential, Says Abiru





Polaris Bank CEO, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru has disclosed that Nigeria’s health sector holds immense potential to create wealth for the country if an enabling environment is put in place for the sector to thrive.

Mr. Abiru said this during a webinar hosted by the Bank on: ‘Managing Healthcare Business During & Post-COVID-19’.

While speaking on the gap and opportunities in the health sector, he drew participants’ attention to the current state of medical services globally which according to him, are overstretched.

He noted that Nigeria’s case is however peculiar owing to what he referred to as pandemic preconditions that existed in the nation’s health sector before the outbreak of COVID-19 but further re-enforced by the realities of COVID-19.

“Despite these unfortunate realities, with the right policies and legislation, the health sector has the potential to create wealth for the country. This will include exploring ways to make medical services affordable by providing a…





Source: Leadership Newspaper