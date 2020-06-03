‘Killing Of District Head Won’t Stop Onslaught On Bandits’





The secretary to the government of Katsina State, Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, has said that the recent attacks by the bandits in Yantumaki, Danmusa local government that led to the death of district head of the area, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku Maidabino, would not deter the government in the ongoing onslaught against the bandits.

In a press statement signed by the director of press to the SSG, Abdulahi Yar’adua, yesterday, he made the declaration at the deceased funeral prayer at Yantumaki Central Mosque, after which the deceased remains were taken to the grave yard amidst crowd of sympathisers.

According to the statement, “Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa warned that this heinous acts of the bandits would not deter government and the

security agents from the ongoing military onslaught on the bandits until the state wins the war.

He assured that the perpetrators of this particular and other dastardly acts must be made to face the consequences. “He appealed to the people to support…





Source: Leadership Newspaper