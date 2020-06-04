Ajasin-Anifowoshe Mourns Olumilua





Jumoke Ajasin – Anifowoshe, a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ondo State, has commiserated with the people and Governments of the State and Ekiti State over the death of Bamidele Isola Olumilua.

Olumilua, a former Governor of old Ondo State died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 80.

Ajasin-Anifowoshe who is the only female All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Ondo State in a statement recalled that Olumilua served the people of old Ondo State to the best of his ability even though his tenure was shortlived due to military take over of government.

“It is with a sad heart but glory to the Almighty God that I receive the news of the death of Chief Bamidele Isola Olumilua, who served as governor of old Ondo State t on the platform of the Social Democratic Party(SDP) between 1992 and 1993.

There is no doubt that Chief Olumilua will be missed not just by the government and people of Ondo and Ekiti States but also by family and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper