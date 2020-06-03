COVID-19: Provide Palliative For Host Communities, Lawmaker Charges Oil Companies





By FESTUS OKOROMADU

Oil producing companies operating in the Niger Delta region has been called upon to support members of their host communities as they face the numerous challenges posed by the novel Coronavirus otherwise known as COVID 19.

To this end, a member of the House of Representatives and deputy chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources, Hon. Preye Influence Goodluck Oseke, has written to 24 oil producing companies including the multinationals and indigenous operators to consider the plight of members of their host communities and help alleviate same by providing them foodstuffs.

The letter dated May 22, 2020, titled: COVID-19: APPEAL FOR SUPPORT TO HOST COMMUNITIES OF OIL AND GAS FACILITIES and sent to the companies, Hon. Oseke, who is representing Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency​ of Bayelsa State in the lower house, stated that if attention is not focused the nutritional needs of the people doing and after the lockdown, the COVID 19 pandemic may cause more…





Source: Leadership Newspaper