Market Optimism Push Oil Price Near $40 A Barrel





Oil prices rose sharply yesterday to a near threemonth high on optimism that major producers will extend production cuts as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude was up 22 cents, or 0.6 per cent, at $39.79, the highest since March 6, having gained 3.3 per cent on Tuesday, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) gained 33 cents, or 0.9 per cent, at $37.14, also the highest since March 6. The contract ended the previous session up 3.9 per cent. It could be recalled that on the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent fall in the price of crude oil to below $20 per barrel, the federal government, revised the 2020 budget benchmark from $57 a barrel to $30 a barrel.

This amount was further revised downwards to $25 per barrel by the federal government, but pegged at $28 by the Senate on Tuesday. Both benchmarks have risen sharply in recent weeks from the lows of April, buoyed by a continuing recovery in China, the epicentre of the virus outbreak,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper