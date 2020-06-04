Operation Katsina: Military Kills 392 Bandits – DHQ





The Defence Headquarters says the military has eliminated about 392 bandits in the North West and North Central since the commencement of Operation Katsina on May 14.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this while giving update of the military operations across the country at a news conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Enenche stated that the operation was launched as a subsidiary Operation under Operation Hadarin Daji to deal with the menace of banditry in the region.

He said that the troops through land and air offensives successfully degraded the bandits and other criminal elements in the two zones.

According to him, those bandits that escaped resorted to reprisal attacks on civilian targets leading to the launching of Operation Accord on June 1.

Enenche said that Operation Accord was planned by the military high command to handle the situation.

“In this regard, the Chief of Defence Staff ordered the commencement of Operation Accord from…





Source: Leadership Newspaper