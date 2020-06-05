Edo 2020: Leave Captain Hosa Out of Your Misfortune, Group Tells Edo Politicians





By Patrick Ochoga

A socio-political group, the Estako Solidarity Forum (ESF) has warned politicians in Edo State to stop maligning the name of respected business mogul, Captain Hosa Okunbo over the forthcoming governorship election.

The warning by the ESF came following several posting of malicious and untrue statements online linking Captain Hosa as being the brain behind emergence of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as consensus aspirant of a faction of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The ESF urged politicians to leave Captain Hosa out of their political misfortune.

It said the politicians sponsoring the falsehood online publications would soon be exposed, shamed and sued appropriately.

National Coordinator of ESF, Comrade Seidu Momoh, said Captain Hosa is one of the prominent sons of Edo State that quit partisan politics in 2015 to focus on his global business.

Comrade Momoh noted that Captain Hosa philanthropic activities extended to all parts of Edo state and beyond.

Momoh said…





Source: Leadership Newspaper