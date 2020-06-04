Gunmen Attack Bank, Police Station In Kogi





Gunmen on Thursday attacked a First Bank branch in Isanlu town in Yagba East local government area of Kogi State leaving unconfirmed number of persons dead.

The attackers also reportedly hit the Divisional Police headquarters in the town, killing some officers.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP William Ayah said following the inability to reach the DPO and other officers, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operation has been deployed to assess what was going on.

“Attacks on a bank and police formation was reported by civilians but I can’t give you details because the DPO on ground cannot be reached yet but the Deputy Commissioner of Police is on his way to assess the situation,”DSP Ayah said.

Source: Leadership Newspaper