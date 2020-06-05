JAIZ Bank Declares N2.4bn PAT





Jaiz Bank Plc, a Nigerian-based non-interest (Islamic) Bank has released its 2019 audited results for the period ended December 31, 2019, declaring a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N2.4 billion.

This represents a leap of 193 per cent from N834.4m realised in the corresponding period of 2018.

In the report submitted to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the bank declared a 135 per cent growth in Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the period under review from N879.7million as at December 31st 2018 to N2.1bn as at December 31st 2019.

Key extracts of the report showed that Gross Income grew by 80 per cent to N13.5billion as at December 31, 2019 from N7.5billion in the previous year, while the Bank’s Total Assets also grew by 54

per cent to N167.27billion from N108.46illion.

Attesting to the increasing public interest in Islamic finance products, the earning per share of the bank surged up to 8.30 kobo per share as against 2.83 kobo per share in 2018, signifying an increase of 193 per cent….





Source: Leadership Newspaper