Nestlé Launches MAGGI Website To Enhance Healthy Living In Africa





By ODIRI UCHENUNU-IBEH

Nestlé brand MAGGI has launched a first-of-its-kind website in Central and West Africa, offering fresh new twists to well-known African dishes, to enhance quality of life and contribute to a healthier future.

The MAGGI website, which provides over 40 African recipes on an easy-to-use platform, can help families cook balanced and nutritious meals.

According to the Business Executive Officer for Culinary at Nestlé Central and West Africa, Dominique Allier, “MAGGI innovates once more by providing different variations of beloved African dishes that offer something for every food lover. We are proud to be the first region worldwide chosen by MAGGI to launch this unique website.”

The new website, which was built in collaboration with top African chefs, expert nutritionists and local food influencers, provides helpful tips in some recipes on how to boost iron intake and balance dishes, he added.

As well as highlighting the importance of including nutritious…





Source: Leadership Newspaper