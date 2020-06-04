Omozuwa: NCWD Calls For Speedy Prosecution Of Rape Cases





BY JOY YESUFU

The Director-General, National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Barrister Mary Ekpere-Eta has called for a paradigm shift in the prosecution of rape cases urging for an improved and effective response from the police, the judiciary, members of the victim’s family and community members.

Ekpere-Eta stated this in a statement she personally signed expressing worry in the recent surge in rape cases across the country with datas showing that one in four girls and one in ten boys have experienced sexual violence before the age of 18 adding that recent months have seen the media publishing reports of rape which in some cases the women were killed after being sexually assaulted.

The statement further said recent cases like that of University of Benin undergraduate Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, Miss. Barakat Bello of the Federal College of Animal and Production Technology, Ibadan, both of whom were raped and killed, as well as a 12 year old girl serially raped by 11 men…





Source: Leadership Newspaper