Reps Reject Castration Of Rapists





The House of Representatives has rejected a motion seeking castration for rapists. The motion came on the need to condemn the rising cases of sexual violence and other vices against women, and police brutality, with emphasis on the cases of Uwa Omozuwa, Tina Ezekwe, and others.

The motion, which was sponsored by Hon. Rotimi Agunsoye, failed to scale through when subjected to debate at yesterday’s plenary session.

When the motion was put to vote by the Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, a large number of lawmakers opposed the amendment.

This prompted the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, to call for a repeat of the process, via another motion. Elumelu argued that failure to allow the amendment scale through would mean that the House was against the punishment of rapists.

While his argument was considered and the proposal was subjected to anothervoice vote, it failed to scale through.

Gbajabiamila had asked what would happen to an older female who raped a younger male, before…





Source: Leadership Newspaper