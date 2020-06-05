Foundation Condoles Sokoto Government, Over Banditry Attacks





ASATTAHIR International Foundation Condoles with the People of Sokoto East, particularly Sabon Birni and Isa Local Governments over the incessant banditry attacks

This was contained in a statement Signed by The Executive Secretary of the Foundation Professor Yahaya Tanko Baba and made available to the Press on 31st May, 2020. at the Foundation’s Corporate Headquarters, Sokoto State.

The statement reads partly “in the wake of incessant violent attacks against the people of Sokoto East, particularly Sabon Birni and Isa Local Governments, leading to loss of many lives and enormous valuable property, ASATTAHIR International Foundation expresses its heartfelt condolences to the people and families affected by the carnage”.

The Foundation also expresses its sympathy to the Government and people of Sokoto State over these unfortunate and dreadful incidences of senseless and babaric killings across Local Government Areas of the Sokoto East Senatorial District.

The press release also…





Source: Leadership Newspaper