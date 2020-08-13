JUST IN: Israel, UAE Relations: US Announce Normalisation Of Diplomatic Ties

Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a historic deal on Thursday that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two Middle Eastern nations. The agreement, LEADERSHIP gathered was brokered with the help of United States President, Donald Trump. Under the agreement, Israel has agreed to suspend applying sovereignty to Palestinian […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

