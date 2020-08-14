NHRC Calls For More Youth Participation In Governance

By
Headliners
-
5



The National Human Rights Commission has called on governments at all levels to increase youth inclusiveness in governance, decision making and peace resolutions. The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Tony Ojukwu, yesterday, in a press statement commemorating this year’s International Youth Day (IYD) has also called on governments to strengthen institutions and programmes that will […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

