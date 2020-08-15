A former Director of Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman (retd), mni, has commended the Nigerian military for swift and transparent investigation of soldiers alleged to be involved in farming and fishing activities in the northeast. He made the commendation while contributing to a television programme called “Journalists Hangout” on Television Continental (TVC) on Friday, […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Former-Army Spokesman Hail Military’s Swift Probe Of Fishing Allegations