Senate, NDIC Retreat Set Agenda For Economic Revival, Says Uba Sani

By
Headliners
-
2



Senator Uba Sani, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District has said last Friday’s retreat held by Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions with the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) in Kaduna has set agenda for the nation’s economic revival. Describing the retreat as a huge success, Uba Sani, who chairs the Senate Committee […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR