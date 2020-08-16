Nigeria’s Professional golfer, Donatus Obadofin has stated that the country’s golfers can perform better than their western counterparts in international tournaments. Obadofin while speaking to LEADERSHIP sports debunked reports that Nigerian golfers cannot compete against the highly rated golfers in the world, adding that if Nigerian golfers are armed with the required facilities and support […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Nigerians Can Perform Better Than Western Golfers – Obadofin