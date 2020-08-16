The National Orientation Agency (NOA) in partnership with the Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre (PAACA), has pledge its commitment to fight against cases of rape and other gender-based violence across the country. The Executive Director of PAACA, Ezenwa Nwagwu, disclosed this during the stakeholder’s discussion on “Trends, challenges and impact of sexual and gender based […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
NOA Partners PAACA To Fight Against Rape, Gender-based Violence