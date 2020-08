–Say Leaked Video Mischievous A member of the security committee in Zamfara State, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi has declared that former Inspector General of Police (IGP) and chairman of the Committee, Mohammed Abubakar never collected N11Million from any Emir to compromise the report of the Committee as alleged in an audio recoding in circulation. Shinkafi, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper