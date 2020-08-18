A group, Citizens’ Initiative for Security Awareness (CISA) has decried that Nigerians are sabotaging the war against insurgency and all other forms of criminality by feeding bandits and terrorists information against the Nigerian troops rather than rendering them their support. The National Coordinator, CISA, Chidi Omeje, while addressing a news conference yesterday, disclosed that residents […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Insecurity: Nigerians Have Become Informants To Bandits, Terrorists, CSO Decries