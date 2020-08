An Internet personality, Ismaila Mustapha, popularly called Mompha, on Tuesday filed a suit seeking to compel the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to pay him N5 million as damages for alleged unlawful re-arrest and detention. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mustapha, who is facing a N32 billion fraud charge, was re-arrested […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper