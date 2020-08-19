A non-governmental organization, NYSC Foundation has called on Nigerian youths to brace up and embrace leadership roles for greater societal impact. The foundation also indicated its readiness to partner with government to ensuring the training and retraining for key leadership positions. In a statement in Abuja, the Executive Secretary, NYSC Foundation, Barr. Ventim Bako, said […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
2023: NYSC Foundation Make Case For Youth Inclusiveness In Governance